Russian wheelchair fencer Kuzyukov wins 2020 Paralympics gold in men’s epee event

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. Russian wheelchair fencer Alexander Kuzyukov won gold on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s epee individual Category B competition.

Kuzyukov defeated in the final 15-8 Jovane Guissone of Brazil to bring the first gold medal of RPC Team’s fencing squad at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.