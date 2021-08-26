Russian swimmer Sotnikov wins 2020 Paralympics bronze in men’s 100m backstroke event

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Vladimir Sotnikov won bronze on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter backstroke S13 classification competition.

The Russian Paralympian cleared the course with the result of 59.86 seconds to take the bronze. The gold went to Igor Boki of Belarus (56.36 seconds) and the silver was packed by Canada’s Nicolas Guy Turbide (59.7 seconds).

Sotnikov is 17 years old and he started trainings in the sport of swimming in 2010 in the city of Shakhty in Russia’s southern Rostov Region. He has been on the roster of the Russian national Paralympic team since 2021.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.