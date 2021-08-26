Russian swimmer Zhdanov wins 2020 Paralympics bronze in men’s 100m freestyle event

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Roman Zhdanov won bronze on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter freestyle S4 classification competition.

Zhdanov clocked the distance in 1 minute 26.95 seconds to win the bronze. The gold went to Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki (1 minute 21.58 seconds) and the silver was packed by Luigi Beggiato of Italy (1 minute 23.21 seconds).

This is Zhdanov’s second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. On Wednesday, he won the gold in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 classification competition setting a new World Record.

Zhdanov comes from the Russian West Siberian city of Gorno-Altaisk and he is 23 years old. The Para athlete started trainings in swimming in 2013. Besides winning the Paralympic gold medal today, Zhdanov boasts five gold, two silver and five bronze medals of the world championships in addition to eight gold, two silver and five bronze medals of the European championships.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.