Team RPC swimmers win 2020 Paralympics silver, bronze in men’s 100m breaststroke event

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. Russian swimmers Artyom Isayev and Dmitry Bartasinsky won silver and bronze respectively on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB9 classification competition.

Isayev clocked the distance in 1 minute 7.45 seconds to win the silver, while Bartasinsky packed the bronze with the result of 1 minute 8.06 seconds.

The gold in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB9 classification competition was grabbed by Stefano Raimondi of Italy with the final time of 1 minute 5.35 seconds.