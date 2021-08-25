Team RPC wins six medals on Day 1 of Tokyo Paralympics; stays 3rd in medals standings

TOKYO, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 3rd place of the overall medals standings following Day 1 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of athletes from Russia won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals on Day 1 of the Paralympic Games in Japan on Wednesday.

The first medal for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was brought by Vladimir Danilenko, who clinched the bronze in men’s 100-meter backstroke S2 classification competition. Another bronze for Team RPC was coined by Daria Pikalova in women’s 100-meter butterfly S13 classification event later in the day.

The silver for Team RPC was brought on Wednesday by Russian swimmer Andrei Nikolayev in men’s 100-meter freestyle S8 classification event.

Three gold medals for Team RPC were packed on Wednesday by Roman Zhdanov (men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 classification event); Valeria Shabalina (women’s 100-meter butterfly S14 classification event) and Anastasia Gontar (women’s 50-meter freestyle S10 classification competition).

Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medals count with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals, following Australia in the top place (six gold, one silver and three bronze medals) and China in the 2nd place with five gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.