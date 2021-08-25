Russian swimmer Nikolayev wins 2020 Paralympics silver in men’s 100m freestyle event

TOKYO, August 25. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Andrei Nikolayev won silver on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in men’s 100-meter freestyle S8 classification event.

Nikolayev clocked the distance in 57.69 seconds to pack the silver. The gold was snatched by Australia’s Ben Popham (57.37 seconds) and the bronze went to Dimosthenis Michalentzakis of Greece (58.73 seconds).

Nikolayev is 20 years old and he is the two-time winner of the World and European Championships in addition to his silver medal of European championships and the bronze of the world championships.

He started his trainings in swimming in 2008 in the city of Salavat, in the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan, and has been on the roster of the Russian national Paralympic team since 2018.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.