Russian swimmer Pikalova packs 2020 Paralympics bronze in women’s 100m butterfly event

TOKYO, August 25. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Daria Pikalova won bronze on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in women’s 100-meter butterfly S13 classification event.

Pikalova clocked the distance in 1 minute 5.86 seconds to pack the bronze of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The gold and silver in women’s 100-meter butterfly S13 race was packed by Italian swimmers Carlotta Gilli and Alessia Berra, who finished the race with the result of 1 minute 2.65 seconds and 1 minute 5.67 seconds respectively.

Pikalova is 27 years old and participating in the 2012 Summer Paralympic Games in London she won one silver and three bronze medals. The Russian swimmer also boasts seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals of the world championships in addition to 10 gold, six silver and two bronze medals of the European championships.

She started her sports career in 2002 in Russia’s southern city of Voronezh and is on the roster of the Russian national Paralympic team since 2011.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.