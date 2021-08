TOKYO, August 25. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Anastasia Gontar won gold on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in women’s 50-meter freestyle S10 classification competition.

Gontar clocked the distance in 27.38 seconds to bring Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) its 3rd gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The silver went to Chantalle Zijderveld from the Netherlands (27.42 seconds) and the bronze was packed by Aurelie Rivard of Canada (28.11 seconds).