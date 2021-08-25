Russian swimmer Danilenko wins 2020 Paralympic bronze in men’s 100m backstroke event

TOKYO, August 25. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Vladimir Danilenko won bronze on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in men’s 100-meter backstroke S2 competition.

Danilenko completed the distance in 2 minutes 2.74 seconds to bring the first medal of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee).

The gold was grabbed by Alberto Abarza of Chile (2 minutes 0.4 seconds) and the silver went to Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo of Brazil (2 minutes 2.47 seconds).

The swimmers competed in the S2 classification group. S2, SB1 and SM2 are disability swimming classifications, which are used to categorize swimmers based on their level of disability. People in this class have limited use of their arms, and no or extremely limited use of their hands, legs and trunk. Swimmers in this class have a variety of different disabilities including cerebral palsy and amputations.

Danilenko is 21 years old and he is the silver and two-time bronze medalist of the world championships as well as the silver medal winner of the European championships.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.