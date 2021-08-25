Another two athletes test positive for coronavirus in Tokyo’s Paralympic Village

TOKYO, August 25. /TASS/. Another two athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus in Tokyo’s Paralympic Village, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said.

An athlete tested positive for COVID-19 in the Paralympic Village for the first time on Tuesday. The organizing committee later reported another 16 coronavirus cases, including 11 among people outside the village.

Meanwhile, no new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) team, Acting RPC President Pavel Rozhkov said. On August 22, one of the team’s coaches and a doctor tested positive for COVID-19. "The coach has been released from quarantine, all restrictions have been lifted. The doctor is still isolated at an observation facility, we maintain contact, he is asymptomatic," Rozhkov noted.

The Tokyo Paralympics, initially set to take place from August 25 to September 6, 2020, had to be postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.