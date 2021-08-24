Russia’s Paralympic chief lauds friendly atmosphere at 2020 Games’ opening ceremony

TOKYO, August 24. /TASS/. The Parade of Athletes at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo was held in a friendly atmosphere and athletes from Russia and Ukraine were positioned in a single row following the march of Paralympians, Pavel Rozhkov, the acting RPC President, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Parade of Athletes was held in a friendly atmosphere," Rozhkov said. "We have extended warm greetings with Valery Sushkevich, the head of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee. Our teams walked the parallel tracks and then took their places near each other following the Parade."

Before the Paralympic fire was set ablaze, members of all participating countries marched at the Japan National Stadium. All national teams appeared in the Parade of Nations in line with the Japanese alphabetical order. The Parade of Nations was opened by the Refugee Team and was closed by the delegation of the hosting nation, Japan.

The team of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) athletes appeared as number 30 on the pitch of the Japan National Stadium during the Parade of Nations. Russia’s Andrei Vdovin and Yelena Pautova were the flag bearers of the national team at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan.

Vdovin, 27, specializes in 100-, 200-and 400-meter running and he is the six-time gold medal winner of world championships and addition to his five gold and one silver medal of the European Championships.

Pautova, 35, is the two-time Paralympic Champion in 1,500-meter women’s running, namely at the 2004 and 2012 Paralympic Games. She is also the winner of three Olympic bronze medals and packs four golds of the World Championships.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.