Paralympic flame of 2020 Summer Games lit during spectacular opening ceremony in Tokyo

TOKYO, August 24. /TASS/. The flame of the 16th edition of the Summer Paralympic Games was lit on Tuesday at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo during a spectacular opening ceremony.

Before the flame was lit to signal the start of the 2020 Summer Paralympics, Japanese Emperor Naruhito said, speaking at the official opening ceremony: "I declare open the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games."

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5.

In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

The Japanese capital of Tokyo is the first city in the world to host the Paralympic Games twice as it previously hosted the Paralympics in 1964. A record number of 4,403 athletes from 161 countries and regions, as well as a small Refugee Team, are taking part in this year’s edition of the Paralympic Games.