Russian Paralympians have chance to show spirit at 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Paralympians have the chance of proving their determination for victory, showing a high level of skills at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which kick off on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS.

"The triumph of sports continues in Tokyo as the Paralympic Games kick off [on August 24] and the team of Russian athletes is participating," Chernyshenko, who oversees issues of sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, said. "Today, 242 athletes in 19 sports competitions begin their journey for Paralympic medals."

"Five years ago, our national team was barred from taking part in the [2016 Summer Paralympic] Games in Rio de Janeiro, while at the 2012 [Summer Paralympic] Games in London they finished in 2nd place in the unofficial medals standings, having won a total of 102 medals after the eventual winners, China," he continued.

"Today, we have a perfect chance in Tokyo to demonstrate the strong will, determination and a high level of skills, which constitute an indispensable part of our Paralympians," Chernyshenko stated. "We wish our athletes to be full of energy and to enjoy spectacular performances."

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.