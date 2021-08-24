All Russian Paralympic athletes currently test negative for COVID-19 — delegation head

TOKYO, August 24. /TASS/. There are no cases of the coronavirus infection currently identified among Russian Paralympic athletes, head of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) team and RPC acting President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.

On Tuesday, the first COVID-19 case was reported in the Paralympic village. The athlete’s name was not revealed, he was placed into quarantine.

"Not a single coronavirus test in the Russian Paralympic athlete team at the Tokyo Games is positive as of August 24," Rozhkov said.

The opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held on August 24. The Games will wrap up on September 5.