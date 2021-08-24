Paralympic Games in Tokyo begin on Tuesday

TOKYO, August 24. /TASS/. The opening ceremony for the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will take place in Tokyo on August 24. The Paralympics in the capital of Japan will end on September 4, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be able to attend any events.

Head of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons noted the day before the opening of the Paralympics, that the past 1.5 years have been difficult for the Olympic and Paralympic movements. The organizers had to take unprecedented measures - to postpone the Games for a year, to develop a new safety system for the arrival, accommodation, and conditions of the Paralympic competition.

Around 4,400 athletes from 162 national teams, including the refugee team, will take part in the Paralympics. For the first time, representatives of Bhutan, Grenada, Maldives, Paraguay, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines came to the Games.

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan will include 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo would stand at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are set to fight for medals in 19 out of 22 sports competitions, which are on the program of the upcoming quadrennial event.

Russian athletes will be competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic, and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.