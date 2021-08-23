Russian beach soccer national team enters World Cup quarter-finals

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian beach soccer national team defeated Japan with 7:1 score in the world cup group stage and entered the quarter-finals. The tournament takes place at Moscow’s Luzhniki complex.

The first goal was an own goal by Japan’s Ozu Moreira. Russia’s Artur Paporotny scored three goals, while Fyodor Zemskov, Maksim Chuzhkov and Boris Nikonorov each scored one. Japan’s only goal was scored by Takuya Akaguma.

Russia will now face Spain, while Japan will compete with Tahiti. Both bouts will take place on August 26.

The group stage will end on August 24. The quarter-finals will take place on August 26, while semifinals will take place on August 28. Matches for the third place and the final will take place on August 29.

This is the first time Russia hosts the beach soccer World Cup. Brazil has scored the most golden medals (14 times). The previous World Cup was won by Portugal. The Russian national team won twice - in 2011 and 2013, but ended 3rd during the 2019 championship.