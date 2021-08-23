Russian boxer Besputin to face Mexico’s Pintor next month in Krasnoyarsk for WBA belt

KRASNOYARSK, August 23. /TASS/. Russian boxer Alexander Besputin will fight next month against Mauricio Pintor of Mexico in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Sergey Ponomarenko, the chairman of the local boxing supervising committee, announced on his Instagram account on Monday.

According to earlier media reports, Besputin was set to fight for the champion’s belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) on September 11.

"A major boxing performance is set to take place at the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace in Krasnoyarsk on September 11, with the title bout including our compatriot and famous Russian boxer Alexander Besputin," Ponomarenko stated.

"Alexander’s [Besputin] opponent is the champion of Mexico, the champion of Latin America in welterweight division, the WBC Latino champion - Mauricio Pintor," the boxing official stated adding that a total of 10 boxing bouts, including the fight for the WBA Asia belt, are scheduled for September 11 in Krasnoyarsk.

Mexico’s Pintor holds a record of 28 professional boxing fights winning 24 of them (14 by KOs) and losing three, while one bout was cancelled.

On March 20, Besputin squared off with Ukraine’s Viktor Plotnikov in Moscow beating him in Round 10 with a technical knockout. It was the first fight of the Russian boxer following his absence from the boxing ring since November 2019.

Besputin, 30, has an unblemished record of 14 wins, including ten by KOs, in all of his fights. He won the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Welterweight World Champion’s belt on November 30, 2019 in Monaco defeating his compatriot Radzhab Butaev upon a unanimous decision of judges.

After the fight in Monaco, doping inspectors collected a sample from Besputin. Sample A results of Besputin’s doping test showed in January 2020 a presence of a banned performance enhancing substance, Ligandrol, in his body.

Besputin opted for opening Sample B, which also returned a positive result for the same banned substance in June 2020 and after that the WBA stripped Besputin of his champion’s belt and slapped him with a six-month suspension starting from July 4, 2020.

Besputin joined the world of professional boxing in October 2015, when he signed a contract with US-based Top Rank promotion company and agent Egis Klimas. Before the fight in Monaco in November 2019, he held all of his previous bouts in the United States.

The Russian boxer is also the 2012 Russian Champion, the 2013 European champion and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Games. He was fighting in the under-69kg weight category.