Russian football chief pins national team’s triumphs on ‘intermittent streaks’

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Russian national football team’s previous successes at international tournaments were not from systematic efforts aimed at improvement but were ‘intermittent streaks’, Alexander Dyukov, president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said on Monday.

"We enjoyed a successful performance at the 2008 [UEFA] Euro Cup and then we were also successful at the 2018 [FIFA] World Cup," Dyukov noted, speaking to Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel.

"In fact, here we should talk about intermittent streaks but, unfortunately, we still are unable to regularly demonstrate sustainable success at major international tournaments," the RFU president explained.

The Russian national football team took home the bronze at the 2008 UEFA Euro Cup, which was co-hosted by Austria and Switzerland, and for the first time in its history reached the quarterfinals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which was hosted by Russia.

However, at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup this past June, the Russian team of footballers, led by ex-Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov, failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The national squad wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in St. Petersburg, Russia. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

On June 30, the RFU Technical Committee gathered for a session to evaluate the national team’s performance during the European football championship. The Committee gave Cherchesov’s endeavors at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup low marks branding them unsatisfactory. On July 8, the RFU stated that the head coach of the national football team, Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract.

On July 23, the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced that 52-year-old Valery Karpin, who was in charge of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Rostov football club, would take charge of the national football team replacing Cherchesov.