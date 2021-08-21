Team RFU beats Paraguay’s team at FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian beach soccer team, competing at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as Team RFU, downed their opponents from Paraguay in penalty kicks 5-4 in the second match of the tournament’s group stage.

Normal playing time ended 3-3 and the score was 4-4 in the overtime.

The 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia is being held between August 19 and 29 in Moscow. Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, Russia’s beach soccer players are participating in the championship as Team RFU.