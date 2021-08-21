Russia’s Rublev brushes aside Medvedev to advance to final of ATP Cincinnati Masters

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has defeated his countryman, Daniil Medvedev, in the semifinal match of the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

Rublev, 23, prevailed 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 mon Saturday. He is seeded fourth at the tournament, and Medvedev is the No. 1 seed.

In the final, Rublev will face off with either Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (No. 2) or Germany’s Alexander Zverev (No. 3).

Rublev is world No. 7 in the ATP ranking and has won eight titles. Rublev has never progressed past the quarterfinal stage at Grand Slams. At the Tokyo Olympics, Rublev won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Medvedev, 25, is rated as World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings List and he is the winner of 12 ATP tournaments. The Russian reached two Grand Slam finals (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open).

The Cincinnati Masters is held on hard courts and offers $4.8 million in prize money. The tournament will wrap up on August 22.