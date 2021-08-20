Tokyo Olympics proves Russia clear of unjustified doping abuse allegations, says coach

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The results achieved by the national athletes from team ROC at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games confirm that the prior accusations regarding their possible doping abuse turned out to be ungrounded, Tatiana Pokrovskaya, head coach of the national synchronized swimming team, told TASS on Friday.

"The team of Russian athletes looked confident in many ways and we have won numerous medals," Pokrovskaya told a news conference, hosted by TASS earlier on Friday.

"If [we] are talking about other [Olympic] sports competitions, we heard rumors that our team was not showing good results because it was using doping," Pokrovskaya continued. "Others used to say - let them try, when they are clean. We did try and the results are excellent!"

"We have won a load of gold medals and that was proof that Russia had been unjustifiably driven into such a corner," she insisted. "No one ever raised this issue during the synchronized swimming events and our opponents believed that our team had always been clean."

The team of Russian synchronized swimmers have taken the top step of the Olympic competitions’ podium in Tokyo, remaining undefeated since the 2000 Summer Games in Australia’s Sydney.

Russia at Tokyo 2020

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo were held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Team ROC’s athletes finished fifth in the overall medal standings, with 71 Olympic medals, including 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze ones.

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo included 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes competed in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Additionally, the national anthem of Russia was under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan and so ROC athletes received their gold medals to the tune of the First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.