Russia’s 3-time Olympic Champ Kolesnichenko sets aims for 2024 Summer Games in Paris

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s three-timer Olympic Champion in synchronized swimming Svetlana Kolesnichenko said on Friday she planned to carry on with her sports career and hinted on taking part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"I have made a decision to carry on with my sports career and I continue with my trainings as I still have the strength and ready to work," Kolesnichenko told a news conference, hosted by TASS on Friday.

"We have been making jokes about Paris-2024 Instagram account, which signed up to my account with the ‘See you in Paris’ comment," she continued.

"But then, I thought that it was probably a sign. Should I answer to Paris in affirmative? I really hope so," she added.

Kolesnichenko, 27, is a three-time Olympic champion, 16-time world champion and 11-time European champion.

At the recently concluded 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kolesnichenko won gold medals in duet free routine in pair with Svetalana Romashina and also in the team competition.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo were held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The team of Russian athletes finished fifth in the overall medal standings, with 71 Olympic medals, including 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze ones.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo included 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes competed in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Additionally, the national anthem of Russia was under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan and so ROC athletes received their gold medals to the tune of the First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.