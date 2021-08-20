Over 350 members of Team RPC already accommodated at Paralympic Village in Tokyo

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Over 350 members of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) delegation have arrived at the Paralympic Village in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Games, Pavel Rozhkov, the acting RPC President, announced to TASS on Friday.

"Over 350 members of the Team RPC arrived at the Paralympic Village as of now," Rozhkov said. "The arrival of athletes was divided into two major groups, namely on August 19 and 20."

"In line with the regulations of the [2020 Summer] Paralympics, time restrictions are in force regarding the stay of athletes as well as members of the delegation on the territory of the Paralympic Village," he continued. "They must all arrive within a period of between five and seven days prior to their scheduled competitions."

"Our archery and triathlon athletes are expected to arrive on August 22 as their competitions kick off on August 27 and 28 respectively," Rozhkov said. "Their teams are currently staying at a training camp in [the Russian Far Eastern city of] Vladivostok."

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan will include 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo would stand at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are set to fight for medals in 19 out of 22 sports competitions, which are on the program of the upcoming quadrennial event.

Russian athletes will be competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.