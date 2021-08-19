Team RFU beats US team on the first day of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian beach soccer team, competing at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as Team RFU, beat their US opponents 5-4 on the first day of the global event in Moscow.

For the RFU team, the goals came from Boris Nikonorov, Anton Shkarin, Andrey Novikov and Alexey Makarov. For the US team, Nick Perera and Alessandro Canale got on the scoresheet.

The 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia takes place between August 19 and 29 in Moscow. Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, Russia’s beach soccer players are participating in the championship as Team RFU.

Last month, FIFA announced the teams of four groups for the championship, which are: Group A (Team RFU, the United States, Paraguay and Japan), Group B (Mozambique, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and Tahiti), Group C (Belarus, El Salvador, Switzerland and Brazil), Group D (Portugal, Oman, Senegal and Uruguay).