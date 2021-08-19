FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup got underway at Moscow’s Luzhniki Olympic Complex on Thursday. Russia is hosting this international biannual event for the first time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the athletes and their fans with welcoming speeches.

Deputy Moscow Mayor for regional security and information policy Alexander Gorbenko was among the honored guests at the opening ceremony.

After the ceremony, the host, Team RFU (the Russian Football Union), played against Team USA. Also, there was an encounter between the teams of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tahiti.

The 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia takes place between August 19 and 29 in Moscow. Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, the team of Russian beach soccer players is participating in the championship as Team RFU.

Last month, FIFA announced the teams of four groups for the championship and they are: Group A (Team RFU, the United States, Paraguay and Japan), Group B (Mozambique, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and Tahiti), Group C (Belarus, El Salvador, Switzerland and Brazil), Group D (Portugal, Oman, Senegal and Uruguay).