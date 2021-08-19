Putin highlights huge role of sports for strengthening friendship between peoples

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin deems as important the creation of efficient and fair mechanisms of international partnership in sports, says the president’s video address in connection with the opening of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow.

"It is in our common interests to create efficient and fair mechanisms of international partnership that will help us face the challenges of today," the president said.

"They are necessary to hold global sports events that have always brought people together, uniting them by positive, creative values and multiplying the number of those who choose an active lifestyle for themselves and their children," the Russian leader said in the video address published on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

"All of us know the importance of sports, including during this period of global hardships. The influence of sports on the quality of life and the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between countries and peoples is huge, and regardless of the circumstances, sports should develop, and its accessibility should improve," Putin stressed.

He wished the participants and the guests of the global soccer event "good health, all the best, and success" in the upcoming competitions. "Let the strongest team win in this fair and spectacular competition!" the Russian leader summed up.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia is taking place between August 19 and 29 in Moscow. Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, the team of Russian beach soccer players is participating in the championship as Team RFU (the Russian Football Union).

A decision to award the Russian capital the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (the Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995, and Russia has never hosted this international biennial event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).