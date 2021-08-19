Some 15,000 fans to attend 2022 World Cup qualifier match between Cyprus, Russia

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Some 15,000 spectators will be admitted to the 2022 World Cup qualifier match between Cyprus and Russia to take place in Nicosia on September 4, the Cyprus Football Association told TASS on Thursday.

"According to the government decisions in Cyprus, the number of the spectators at football matches, can be equal of the 75% of the capacity of the stadium. The capacity of GSP stadium is around 21,000, so, around 15,000 spectators can attend the match," the association’s press service said.

The press service added that no foreign fans would be allowed to attend the match under the UEFA COVID-19 Protocol.

In September, Russia is also scheduled to play World Cup qualifier games against Croatia and Malta, the matches will be held in Moscow on September 1 and 7 respectively. These will be the first matches that the Russian national team will play under its new Head Coach Valery Karpin who recently replaced Stanislav Cherchesov.

The Russian squad currently holds second place in its qualifying Group H of the 2022 World Cup with six points.