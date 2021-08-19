Japan’s Emperor to attend Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening ceremony

TOKYO, August 19. / TASS /. Japanese Emperor Naruhito will take part in the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 24, the Kyodo news agency stated on Thursday.

The monarch is going to attend the ceremony alone, without his wife Empress Masako, just like at the Olympics.

Earlier, it was reported that President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach would be attending the event.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games took place from July 23 to August 8, with most of the competitions having been held without any spectators. The Paralympic Games will be held in the Japanese capital from August 24 to September 5, and fans will also be prohibited from attending.