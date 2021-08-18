Russia’s Medvedev storms into 3rd round of ATP Cincinnati Masters

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has powered past American Mackenzie McDonald in the second-round match of the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

Medvedev, 25, won 6-2, 6-2. The Russian is seeded first at the tournament and will now square off with Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov who is ranked 21st in the world.

Medvedev is ranked second in the world in the ATP ranking and has won 12 ATP titles. Last week, he captured his fourth Masters title in Toronto. His best Grand Slam result is the 2019 US Open final and 2021 Australian Open final.

McDonald, 26, has never won an ATP title. He reached the fourth round at the 2021 Australian Open and 2018 Wimbledon. The American is ranked 64th in the world.

The Cincinnati Masters is held on hard courts and offers $4.8 million in prize money. The tournament will wrap up on August 22.