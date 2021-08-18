Cypriot football authorities unveil spectator access rules for match against Russia

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A 2022 World Cup qualifier match between Cyprus and Russia will take place in Nicosia on September 4 without any away fans, the Cyprus Football Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

"According to UEFA regulations, due to the COVID situation it is forbidden to sell tickets to fans of visiting teams. Only permanent residents of Cyprus are allowed to buy tickets, provided that they are fully vaccinated and they have a fan card issued by the Cyprus Sports Organization," the statement reads. Entry to the stadium will be granted to "individuals who have completed their vaccination scheme with either the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or with both doses of the authorized vaccines and individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 in the last six months and have a certificate of recovery given by the Ministry of Health."

In September, Russia is also scheduled to play World Cup qualifier games against Croatia and Malta, the matches will be held in Moscow on September 1 and 7 respectively. These will be the first matches that the Russian national team will play under its new Head Coach Valery Karpin who recently replaced Stanislav Cherchesov.

The Russian squad currently holds second place in its qualifying Group H of the 2022 World Cup with six points.