Russian football star Dzyuba not on national roster for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

MOSCOW, August 16. Russian football star and the captain of the national team, Artyom Dzyba, was not on the list of the national squad for upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, according to a decision of Russian team’s new Head Coach Valery Karpin.

The roster of the Russian national football team for qualifying matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was announced live on air of Russia’s Match-TV sports television channel earlier in the day.

According to the announced roster, 32-year-old striker Dzyuba was not included on the Russian national football team’s list for the remaining three group stage qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches.

The qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar resumes in September. Following the preliminary draw in Zurich on September 7, 2020, for Europe’s national teams, Russia was seeded in Group H with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus, and Malta.

In March, the Russian national football team played three group stage qualifying matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup defeating Malta and Slovenia with the final score of 3-1 and 2-1 respectively and then lost 1-2 to Slovakia.

The Russian squad currently holds 2nd place in its qualifying Group H of the 2022 World Cup with six points.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with Qatar National Day. The objective was to hold the tournament over 28 days.