Afghani national Paralympic team plans skipping 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

TOKYO, August 16. /TASS/. A national team of Paralympians from Afghanistan will not participate in the upcoming 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo due to an unstable situation in Afghanistan, Toshiro Muto, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Tokyo-2020, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s news agency Kyodo reported citing unnamed sources in the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) that the national team of Paralympians from Afghanistan might skip the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, which are scheduled to kick off in less than two weeks.

The news agency cited a spokesman for the IPC as saying that under the complicated present-day circumstances, the team of Paralympians from Afghanistan would be unable to travel to Tokyo.

"We have received information from the International Paralympic Committee that the national team from Afghanistan would be unable to take part in the competitions," Muto said. "It all concerns an aggravated situation in the country and we would like to extend our regrets."

"I sincerely hope that all Afghani Paralympians and the staff of the [Afghani Paralympic] delegation will stay safe," he added.

The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance on Sunday and started to take control of government buildings abandoned by Afghan troops, the Al Arabiya TV Channel reported. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban later announced that it had established control of all the districts in the Afghan capital.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.