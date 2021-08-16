Daniil Medvedev wins ATP Toronto Masters tournament

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Reilly Opelka of the United States in the final of the ATP Toronto Masters tournament.

The Russian player, seeded first, defeated his opponent 6:4, 6:3.

Medvedev, 25, is ranked second in the world and has won 12 ATP titles. The Russian reached two Grand Slam finals (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open).

The ATP Toronto Masters offers $3.4 million in prize money. Marat Safin (200) and Andrey Chesnokov (1991) are the only Russian players to have won the tournament. This year’s edition will wrap up on August 15.