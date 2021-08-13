International Skating Union outlines new regulations for transgender athletes

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) issued a new list of regulations regarding a participation of transgender athletes in tournaments of speed-skating, short-track and figure skating, the ISU press office said in a statement on Friday.

"Based on the IOC Consensus Meeting on Sex Reassignment and Hyperandrogenism on data collected on Skaters, on discussions and exchanges between medical experts, sports physicians and other IFs [International Federations of Sport], the ISU has established this Transgender Policy to define the conditions enabling Transgender Skaters to compete in ISU Championships… and the International Competitions… in the category of competition that is consistent with their gender identity," the statement from the ISU reads.

"The term ‘Transgender’ is used in this policy to refer to individuals whose gender identity (i.e. how they identify) is different from the sex assigned to them at birth (whether they are pre-or post-puberty, and whether or not they have undergone any form of medical intervention)," the document states.

According to the published statement, ISU’s new regulations stipulate particular criteria, which must be followed to determine eligibility in order to compete in male and female competitions for transgender athletes.

"Those who transition from female to male are eligible to compete in the male category without restriction, provided that a written and signed declaration, that his gender identity is male, is given to the ISU," the statement reads. "The ISU will issue a written certificate to validate the Skater's eligibility to compete as a Man in the Competition."

However, a different set of requirements was introduced by the ISU for those with a male-to-female transition.

"Those who transition from male-to-female are eligible to compete in the female category under the following conditions: The Skater has declared that her gender identity is female. The declaration cannot be changed, for sporting purposes, for a minimum of four years."

"The Skater must demonstrate that her total testosterone level in serum has been below 5 nmol/L continuously for at least 12 months prior to her first competition (with the requirement for any longer period to be based on a confidential case-by-case evaluation, considering whether or not 12 months is a sufficient length of time to minimize any advantage in Women’s competition)."

"If the above eligibility conditions have been met, the ISU will issue a written certificate to validate the Skater's eligibility to compete as a Woman in the Competitions…," the ISU statement said. "The Skater's total testosterone level in serum must remain below 5nmol/L throughout the period of desired eligibility to compete in the Women’s category."