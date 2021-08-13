Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collect over 640 doping samples in July

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Doping-control officers from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected 641 doping samples from national athletes in July, the agency’s press office said in a statement for TASS on Friday.

"As a testing authority, RUSADA collected 595 doping samples, which included 18 based on the previously concluded contracts, from national athletes in July," the statement reads. "Forty six more doping samples were collected by agency’s inspectors based on orders from other testing authorities."

"Therefore, the agency collected a total amount of 641 doping samples in July," the statement added.

According to earlier reports from RUSADA, the agency collected 608 doping samples in January, 705 in February, 701 in March, 896 in April and 1,047 in May.

Last year, the Russian anti-doping body collected 8,294 doping samples, including 650 in December 2020.

RUSADA acting Director General Mikhail Bukhanov told TASS on December 1, 2020 that RUSADA collected 7,644 doping samples in the period between January and November, exceeding the previously set target of 7,500 for that year.