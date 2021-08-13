Russia eyes organization of 2036 Summer Olympic Games — Lavrov

SAMBEK VILLAGE /Rostov Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Russia eyes a possibility of organizing the 2036 Summer Olympic Games and several cities have already prepared their bids, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The foreign minister held a meeting with Olympic champions and medalists in the Sambek village, in Russia’s southern Rostov Region, on Friday.

Asked whether a proposal to host the Olympics in 2036 was on the agenda, Lavrov said that it is "being considered at the moment."

"The bids are being prepared," he said. "We have several cities - St. Petersburg is for sure and I believe that Kazan as well".