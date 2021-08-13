Russia’s Daniil Medvedev storms into ATP Toronto Masters QFs

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has beaten Australia’s James Duckworth in the third-round match at the ATP Toronto Masters to move into the quarterfinals.

Medvedev, 25, won 6-2, 6-4. The Russian who is seeded first will now face off with either Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz or Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili for a spot in the semifinals.

Medvedev is ranked second in the world and has won 11 ATP titles. The Russian reached two Grand Slam finals (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open).

The ATP Toronto Masters offers $3.4 million in prize money. Marat Safin (200) and Andrey Chesnokov (1991) are the only Russian players to have won the tournament. This year’s edition will wrap up on August 15.