Russian Triathlon Federation to probe triathlete Polyanskiy, his coaches

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian Triathlon Federation will investigate Igor Polyanskiy who earlier failed a doping test and his coaches, the organization told TASS.

On Friday, World Triathlon reported that Polyanskiy’s positive doping sample was collected at an out-of-competition anti-doping control on July 21 in Russia’s Vladivostok where Russian athletes were training for the Tokyo Olympics.

"The Russian Triathlon Federation has zero tolerance towards doping violations. The athlete will be suspended from competitions already after the first sample results. An investigation will be carried out and it will target his coaches as well," TASS was told.

"The athlete has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample and to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport - Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD)," World Athletics noted. Polyanskiy came 43rd at the Tokyo Olympics.

Polyanskiy, 31, participated in four Olympic Games.