Russian triathlete Polyanskiy suspected of doping violation

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. A doping sample of Russian triathlete Igor Polyanskiy has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for recombinant Erythropoietin, World Triathlon reports.

The sample was collected at an out-of-competition anti-doping control on July 21 in Russia’s Vladivostok where Russian athletes were training for the Tokyo Olympics. "The athlete has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample and to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport - Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD)," World Athletics added. Polyanskiy came 43rd at the Tokyo Games.

World Athletics was notified about the adverse analytical finding on August 5 by a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Polyanskiy, 31, participated in four Olympic Games.