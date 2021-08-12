Vdovin, Pautova to be flag bearers of Russian Paralympic Committee’s team in Tokyo

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrei Vdovin and Yelena Pautova were voted to be the flag bearers of the national team at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan, Pavel Rozhkov, the acting President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), announced to journalists on Thursday.

"We have just closed an RPC session and had to make a difficult choice," Rozhkov said. "The Executive Committee [of the RPC] decided that Vdovin and Pautova will be the flag bearers of the national team [at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo]."

Vdovin, 27, specializes in 100-, 200-and 400-meter running and he is the six-time gold medal winner of world championships and addition to his five gold and one silver medal of the European Championships.

Pautova, 35, is the two-time Paralympic Champion in 1,500-meter women’s running, namely at the 2004 and 2012 Paralympic Games. She is also the winner of three Olympic bronze medals and packs four golds of the World Championships.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan will include 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo would stand at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are set to fight for medals in 19 out of 22 sports competitions, which are on the program of the upcoming quadrennial event.

Russian athletes will be competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.