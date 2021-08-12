Russian national football team down to 41st place in newly published FIFA World Ranking

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has dropped to 41st position in the FIFA World Ranking list, which was published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

The Russian squad is now holding 41st place with 1,462 points, against 1,463 points in the previous edition of the FIFA World Ranking as of May 27, 2021.

At the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in June the Russian national team, led by ex-Head Coach Cherchesov, failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in St. Petersburg, Russia. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

Belgium remains in the top of the updated international football teams’ ratings list with 1,822 points. The Belgian team is followed by Brazil (1,798 points) in 2nd place and Reigning World Champions France with 1,762 points in 3rd place.

"It has been a busy few weeks for the world of football," the world’s governing football body said in a statement. "With UEFA EURO 2020, the 2020 Copa America, the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and continental tournaments, as well as friendly matches all on the slate, no fewer than 348 international encounters have taken place since the last edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking was released."

"Consequently, there has been a considerable amount of movement in the standings, although Belgium managed to retain their top spot despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the European Championship," the statement continued. "Their last-eight opponents and eventual winners of the tournament, Italy, (5, +2), moved up into the top 5, just behind EURO runners-up England (4, no change). Just above that pair, Brazil (2, +1) and France (3, -1) swapped places."

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, Brazil, and France are: 4th England (1,753 points); 5th Italy (1,745 points); 6th Argentina (1,714); 7th Spain (1,680); 8th Portugal (1,662); 9th Mexico (1,658) and 10th the United States (1,648).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be released on September 16, 2021.