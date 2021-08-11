Russia’s Khachanov beats fellow Karatsev, into 3rd round of ATP Toronto Masters

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has beaten fellow countryman Aslan Karatsev in the second-round match at the ATP Toronto Masters.

Khachanov won in straight sets, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4. Karatsev was seeded 15th. The Russian will now face off with Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (seed No. 3). Karatsev and Khachanov have now met five times, with Khachanov winning four of these matches.

Another Russian, Andrey Rublev (seed No. 4), also made it to the third round after defeating Italy’s Fabio Fognini, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Rublev will next play against American John Isner.

Karatsev, 27, is ranked 24th in the world and has won one ATP title. His best Grand Slam performance is the 2021 Australian Open semifinal. Karatsev won the silver medal in mixed doubles with Elena Vesnina at the Tokyo Olympics.

Khachanov, 25, is ranked 28th in the world and has four ATP titles. He has reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals (2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon). He won the silver medal in the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The ATP Toronto Masters offers $3.4 million in prize money. Marat Safin (200) and Andrey Chesnokov (1991) are the only Russian players to have won the tournament. This year’s edition will wrap up on August 15.