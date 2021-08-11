Up to 55 countries to compete at 2021 Junior Wrestling Championship in Russia’s Ufa

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Representatives of 55 countries will take part in the 2021 World Junior Wrestling Championship, which is scheduled to start in the Russian city of Ufa on August 16, President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Junior Wrestling Championship was the most discussed topic at the [2020] Summer Games in Tokyo following the completion of the Olympic wrestling competitions," Mamiashvili said in an interview with TASS.

"We are set to greet on August 15 United World Wrestling [UWW] President Nenad Lalovic, who will participate in the opening ceremony of the world championship," the RWF president continued.

"Wrestlers from the United States, Iran, Turkey, Hungary, Germany, Canada, Georgia and other wrestling sport nations will clash in the city of Ufa bringing together more than 1,500 fighters, coaches, judges and guests from 55 countries," Mamiashvili said.

"It’s been almost two years without a competition for the strongest among the junior wrestling competitors," he continued. "Ufa-2021 tournament is a much-awaited global event for the sport of wrestling."

Russia will be hosting the World Junior Wrestling Championship in Ufa, the capital of the country’s republic of Bashkortostan, between August 16 and 22.