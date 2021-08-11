Russian Tokyo Olympic gold medalists, Dina Averina get orders of merits — Putin’s decree

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to bestow state awards to Russian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics, the document was published on Wednesday.

Orders of merit were conferred to all gold medalists as well as rhythmic gymnast Dina Averina who won silver.

Averina received the Order of Friendship. The same award was given to 26 Olympians, including high jumper Maria Lasitskene, fencers Sofia Pozdnyakova and Sofya Velikaya, swimmer Evgeny Rylov, tennis player Andrey Rublev, shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina and others.

The Order of Alexander Nevsky was bestowed on artistic swimmers Alexandra Patskevich, Svetlana Romashina and Alla Shishkina. The Order of Honor was given to gymnast Denis Ablyazin, fencer Inna Deriglazova, artistic swimmers Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Maria Shurochkina and Vlada Chigireva as well as wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

The other Russian athletes who won silver and bronze medals were rewarded with the Medal of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" of the first and second classes.

Russian athletes were competing in the Tokyo Olympics as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team due to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions. The 2020 Olympic Games wrapped up on August 8.