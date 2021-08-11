International Paralympic Committee clears all Russian athletes for 2020 Games in Tokyo

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed the roster of Russian national athletes, selected to compete at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Pavel Rozhkov, the acting President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have received a confirmation letter from the IPC stating that all athletes from the RPC roster are eligible to take part in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo," Rozhkov stated.

"Doping tests of the RPC Team were conducted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency [RUSADA], the IPC and the ITA [the International Testing Agency] jointly with various international sports federations," the RPC high-ranking official continued.

"Between March 5 and August 2, 2021, all of these anti-doping organizations have collected over 1,000 doping samples of Russian athletes, who are participating in competitions of the summer Paralympic sports," Rozhkov said.

In 2016, the Russian national team was barred from the Summer Paralympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro by the decision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and it was based on Richard McLaren's report in regard to alleged doping abuse cases in Russian sports.

At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics, Russians Paralympians competed in neutral status under the IPC flag. The athletes won eight gold, ten silver and six bronze medals, finishing in second place in overall standings.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan will include 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo would stand at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are set to fight for medals in 19 out of 22 sports competitions, which are on the program of the upcoming quadrennial event.

Russian athletes will be competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.