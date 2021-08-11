FIFA unveils official mascot Zharishka for 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of football, FIFA, unveiled on Wednesday an official mascot for the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup, which kicks off this month in the Russian capital of Moscow, according to a statement from FIFA’s press office.

"A dazzling firebird named Zharishka has soared in as the Official Mascot of the highly anticipated FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021," the statement reads.

The 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia is scheduled to take place between August 19 and 29 in the Russian capital of Moscow.

"Inspired by the Slavic folklore tradition, Zharishka embodies both the traditional traits of a firebird of strength and perseverance and the joy and energy of beach soccer," according to FIFA. "Inspiration for the choice of the mythical animal came from the brilliant yellow and red firebird featured in the tournament’s stunning official poster and the official emblem."

"Zharishka is the first Official Mascot in the history of beach soccer’s biggest event," the statement reads. "Zharishka will help to make this year’s edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup one of the best ever by bringing the fun and excitement of the spectacle to youngsters and fans across the host city of Moscow and beyond."

Commenting on the official mascot of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia, FIFA Marketing Director Jean-Francois Pathy said: "Zharishka is a striking character who will be entertaining and engaging for fans of all ages, and especially youngsters."

"He is a wonderful symbol of the fun and passion of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and will help to tell the story of the event to a wider audience," Pathy said. "In keeping with the stunning visual assets that have been created for the tournament, Zharishka will play a key role in inspiring people to follow this special beach soccer celebration."

2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

A decision to award the Russian capital the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (the Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.