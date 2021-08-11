RUSADA initiates 13 cases of suspected anti-doping violations in July

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has reported 13 suspected violations of anti-doping regulations among national athletes last month, the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Wednesday.

"We have initiated 13 cases in July on suspected violations of the anti-doping rules," according to the press office.

The Russian anti-doping body reported four cases of suspected violations in January, none in February, five in March, another 11 in April, five in May and 13 in June.

In January, RUSADA stated that it recorded 108 suspected violations of anti-doping regulations among national athletes in 2020. In all, the Russian anti-doping body collected 8,294 doping samples in 2020.

According to the World Anti-Doping Code, the names of athletes, who violated the rules, can be made public only after investigations into their cases are closed.

In 2019, RUSADA carried out 9,743 doping inspections, collecting 11,316 samples, which was higher than the agency’s earlier announced annual target of 11,000 samples. The organization reported 202 suspected breaches of the anti-doping rules that year, while the figure for this issue stood at 146 in 2018.