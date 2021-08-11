Russia to play its 2022 FIFA World Cup home qualifier against Malta next month in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will play its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying home match against Malta on September 7 at the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow, the press office of the Russian team announced on Wednesday.

The home qualifier was initially scheduled to be played in Volgograd, but due to the epidemiological situation in the country the Russian Football Union (RFU) decided on July 31 to relocate this match to the Russian capital of Moscow.

"The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the national team of Malta will be hosted by the Otkritie Arena and our boys will play at the home stadium of Spartak Moscow football club for the first time in four years," the statement from the national team’s press service reads.

The qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar resumes in September. Following the preliminary draw in Zurich on September 7, 2020, for Europe’s national teams, Russia was seeded in Group H with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.

In March, the Russian national football team played three group stage qualifying matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup defeating Malta and Slovenia with the final score of 3-1 and 2-1 respectively and then lost 1-2 to Slovakia.

The Russian squad currently holds 2nd place in its qualifying Group H of the 2022 World Cup with six points.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.

Otkritie Bank Arena

The over 45,300-seat capacity Otkritie Bank Arena has been home to Spartak Moscow FC since it was commissioned in 2014.

This football arena was officially called Spartak Stadium when it hosted matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The construction of the Otkritie Bank Arena began in 2010 and was completed in 2014. The arena occupies an area of 53,758 square meters (13.2 acres) and is almost 53 meters (174 feet) high.

The official opening of the Otkritie Bank Arena in the northwest of the Russian capital took place on September 5, 2014, when Spartak FC played its inaugural home match against Serbian FC Crvena Zvezda.