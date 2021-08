LISBON, August 10. /TASS/. FC Spartak Moscow failed to defeat Portugal’s Benfica in Lisbon in the second match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, losing 0-2 on Tuesday.

Benfica won the first game, held on August 4 in Moscow, with the same score.

Spartak dropped out of UEFA Champions League and will take part in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.