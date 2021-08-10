Minsk calls ridiculous US decision to introduce sanctions against Belarusian NOC

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. The decision of US authorities to impose sanctions on the Belarusian National Olympic Committee is unfounded and ridiculous, the Belarusian NOC’s statement made public on Tuesday said.

"The US authorities’ decision to introduce sanctions with regards to the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus which is a public association and is involved exclusively in developing the Olympic movement, sports and physical culture in the country is viewed by us as absolutely unfounded. It causes only bewilderment and condolences," the statement noted.

Minsk thinks that the sanctions against a non-commercial organization indicate "the absence of even a simple attempt to comprehend the international structure of sports governance, the trampling of the ‘sports beyond politics’ principle as well as the aspiration to maximally limit and restrict the opportunities of our citizens to pursue sports and to develop the sports of high achievements in general." The Belarusian side is also puzzled that the US, while positioning itself as a guarantor and even a model of observing the supremacy of law, ensuring and protecting various democratic rights, freedoms and aspirations, itself does not bother with observing those very rights and freedoms. "We would be very grateful if our American ‘partners’ present proof of the facts of corruption within the Belarusian NOC, money laundering and sanctions evasion cited as justification for the sanctions," the NOC stated.

The NOC thinks that the sanctions against a sports organization recognized by the IOC as a legitimate subject of the Olympic movement whose activity is primarily governed by the Olympic Charter look "absolutely ridiculous" without the participation of the IOC itself.

On August 9, the US authorities imposed sanctions on dozens of Belarusian companies, including the fertilizer producer Belaruskali, as well as on the National Olympic Committee and the country’s Investigative Committee.